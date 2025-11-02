Aaron Siri - Vaccine Safety: Science or Dogma?

In this episode of Science from the Fringe, host Bryce Nickels, Professor of Genetics at Rutgers University, speaks with Aaron Siri—civil rights attorney, managing partner at Siri & Glimstad LLP, and author of Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines. Together, they discuss the corrupting influence of commercial interests on scientific integrity and public policy, and how, in the case of vaccines, appeals to authority are sold to the public as unassailable fact.

The conversation begins with the historical inflection point of the little known 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which established legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers and reshaped the incentives that underpin vaccine development and public health policy. The discussion then turns to how this unprecedented legal structure has contributed to shortcuts in scientific oversight, particularly in “placebo” trial design, post-licensure safety evaluation, and mechanisms for compensating vaccine injuries.

Aaron argues that many vaccine claims are rooted in dogma rather than evidence, critiques the role of figures like Dr. Stanley Plotkin in shaping vaccine policy, and highlights cases of coercion, censorship, and inadequate safety oversight. He emphasizes the importance of informed consent, individual rights, and persuading the public on merits rather than mandates, while touching on potential unintended consequences of vaccination programs, including the potential disruption of humanity’s ecological relationship with certain pathogens.

At its core, this “scientist meets lawyer” conversation probes how scientific integrity can be distorted by profit-driven systems, what happens when healthy skepticism becomes verboten, and the human cost of trading transparency for expedience.

(Recorded October 29th, 2025)

Timestamps

00:30 — Introduction of Aaron Siri

01:17 — Aaron’s definition of a vaccine

03:03 — Aaron shares his personal opinion on vaccine policy

08:32 — Dr. Stanley Plotkin: a central figure in vaccinology

12:04 — Aaron’s 2018 deposition of Plotkin in a custody case

15:28 — The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act

19:57 — How the 1986 Act inverted market incentives for vaccine safety

22:24 — Design defect claims and the Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccine liability 26:19 — Lucrativeness of vaccines for pharmaceutical companies

28:26 — The Mandate for Safer Childhood Vaccines and HHS’s failure to fulfill it

32:36 — Potential for HHS under RFK Jr. to enforce vaccine safety mandates

35:55 — Mistreatment of vaccine injured: the case of Maddie de Garay

42:20 — Broader societal treatment of vaccine-injured and unvaccinated

44:14 — GSK’s 2017 pertussis vaccine ad and litigation over misleading claims

48:19 — Exchange with Dr. Paul Offit on placebo trials

57:26 — Humanity’s ecological relationship with infectious diseases

01:08:35 — Measles mortality decline pre-vaccine and potential long-term effects of eradication

01:11:50 — Aaron describes his vision for a world without mandates

intro and outro by Tess Parks