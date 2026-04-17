In the third episode of In Defense of Climate Change, Bryce Nickels and climate policy scholar Roger Pielke Jr. revisit the legacy of An Inconvenient Truth twenty years after its release. Building on Pielke’s recent essay about the film, they examine how Al Gore framed climate change through a religious lens—apocalyptic warnings, moral imperatives, and a defined path to “salvation.” Pielke reflects on how readily much of the scientific community embraced this framing and argues that the film’s most enduring impact lies not in any single claim it made, but in how it helped recast climate science as a vehicle for moral and political advocacy.

A central theme is the concept of “new apocalypticism,” drawn from the work of sociologist Michael Barkun, which Roger uses to describe how scientific authority has been repurposed to support secular narratives of impending catastrophe. He argues that An Inconvenient Truth exemplifies this shift, presenting complex scientific issues through emotionally charged imagery and moral binaries that divide the world into good and bad actors. Bryce highlights specific examples from the film—including its use of extreme weather events, historical analogies, and symbolic imagery—to argue that it relies heavily on persuasion rather than careful scientific reasoning.

The episode also examines what the film got right—such as the basic science of greenhouse gas emissions and warming—while emphasizing where it misled audiences, particularly on extreme weather and the role of political will. Roger argues that the film’s biggest error was its claim that solving climate change is primarily a matter of political motivation, rather than a challenge of technological innovation and economic alignment. More broadly, the conversation explores how the blending of science and advocacy can erode public trust, especially when scientific institutions adopt partisan or moralizing narratives.

(recorded April 13, 2026)

Timestamps

00:30 – Introduction

01:18 – Revisiting An Inconvenient Truth 20 years later

02:13 – Al Gore’s background and the origins of the film

03:37 – From scientific debate to moral narrative

05:53 – Why the scientific community’s response matters more than Gore’s motives

07:54 – “New apocalypticism” and the religious structure of climate messaging

10:19 – Eschatology and the film as a sermon

11:15 – Emotional appeals, moral framing, and persuasive techniques in the film

15:07 – The meaning of the title and the politics of “denial”

16:17 – Misleading imagery and the use of extreme weather

18:16 – What the film got right about climate science

19:00 – Hurricane Katrina and the rise of extreme weather narratives

21:47 – Long-term consequences for trust in science

24:14 – Political will vs. technological innovation

26:49 – The ozone layer example and economic incentives

28:31 – What the science says about extreme weather trends

30:08 – Declining deaths and increasing resilience to climate impacts

33:06 – Good vs. evil framing and its political effectiveness

34:59 – Scientists adopting partisan roles

35:56 – Reassessing the film’s reception within the scientific community

36:43 – “Global warming” vs. “climate change”

37:05 – Loss of precision in climate discourse

38:44 – Final reflections on advocacy and scientific integrity

intro and outro by Tess Parks

About the Series

In Defense of Climate Change features conversations between climate policy scholar Roger Pielke Jr. and Rutgers professor and Science From the Fringe host Bryce Nickels. The series examines one of the most politically polarized areas of modern science—what the evidence actually shows about climate change, and how those findings are interpreted, amplified, and sometimes distorted once they enter politics and the media. By focusing on data, historical context, and intellectual honesty, the conversations aim to cut through extreme narratives and separate the underlying science from the stories that often dominate public debate.

About Roger Pielke Jr.

Roger Pielke Jr. is a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and professor emeritus at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he served on the faculty from 2001 to 2024 and founded the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research. His work focuses on the intersection of science, policy, and politics, particularly in climate, energy, innovation, and sports governance. In 2024 he was elected to the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters and also holds an honorary professorship at University College London. He writes the widely read Substack The Honest Broker, which has more than 37,000 subscribers worldwide, and is the author of several books on science policy, including The Honest Broker and The Climate Fix.