Anish Koka - Why Vinay Prasad Didn’t Last at the FDA

In this episode of Science from the Fringe, host Bryce Nickels speaks with cardiologist and medical commentator Dr. Anish Koka about his recent article examining the forces that led to physician-scientist Vinay Prasad’s departure from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They discuss how Prasad’s efforts to strengthen evidentiary standards for drug approvals quickly ran up against powerful political, financial, and institutional interests. The conversation explores how his brief tenure became a case study in the difficulty of reforming institutions where scientific standards, patient desperation, political pressure, and financial incentives collide.

As Anish explains, Vinay Prasad is an unusually independent thinker within academic medicine who built a reputation challenging weak evidentiary standards for drug approvals long before entering government. Once at the FDA, he attempted to raise those standards—particularly for vaccines and costly therapies approved on limited or indirect evidence. Those efforts quickly triggered backlash from pharmaceutical companies, investors, patient advocacy groups, biotech media, and political actors with stakes in the approval pipeline.

Anish walks through a detailed timeline of the flashpoints that defined Prasad’s short tenure: disputes over gene therapies for rare diseases, conflicts with companies such as Sarepta, Moderna, and UniQure, and broader debates about how regulators should weigh desperate patient demand against uncertain clinical evidence. He explains how controversial trial designs—such as reliance on historical controls or small datasets—can allow extremely expensive treatments to reach the market without clear proof they improve patient outcomes. In his view, Prasad’s push to tighten evidentiary standards exposed deeper structural problems in the drug-approval system.

The conversation also explores the political and media dynamics surrounding Prasad’s tenure, including accusations that he created “chaos” at the agency, personal attacks, and media leaks that intensified pressure on FDA leadership. Bryce and Anish argue that Prasad’s willingness to publicly take responsibility for regulatory decisions—and to challenge entrenched interests—made him an unusually rare figure in Washington.

The episode concludes with a broader discussion about incentives in drug regulation: the influence of pharmaceutical profits, the vulnerability of rare-disease communities to exploitation, and whether meaningful reform of the FDA’s approval process is possible from within the current system. Despite Prasad’s departure, Anish argues that his brief tenure exposed important weaknesses at the intersection of science, regulation, industry, and media.

(recorded March 8, 2026)

Timestamps

00:31 – Introducing Anish Koka and the Vinay Prasad story

02:12 – Why Prasad’s FDA appointment was surprising

03:20 – Prasad’s background and COVID-era break from consensus

04:24 – The core issue: declining evidentiary standards at FDA

06:41 – Prasad’s integrity and inevitable clash with the system

09:57 – Was Prasad set up?

12:08 – Why Peter Marks mattered politically

13:19 – Prasad’s new vaccine approval framework

14:18 – Sarepta and weak evidence in rare disease drugs

17:13 – Media leaks and the role of Stat News

19:33 – Marty Makary backs Prasad

20:05 – “Bad politics” or principled regulator?

21:58 – The Moderna dispute over vaccine evidence

23:51 – Accountability and why Prasad stood out

27:49 – Personal attacks and mounting pressure

28:09 – The UniQure controversy

30:53 – What a sham control is

33:55 – The problem with historical controls

36:00 – Who decides trial matching?

38:00 – Media narratives of “chaos” at FDA

40:19 – Political pressure from Congress

42:39 – The chain of events leading to Prasad’s exit

45:04 – Rare disease desperation and potential exploitation

49:03 – What Prasad exposed about the FDA ecosystem

50:45 – The rare disease approval loophole

53:45 – Investors, incentives, and distorted evidence

54:13 – Why few would want Prasad’s job

54:39 – Final reflections on integrity and institutional pressure

intro and outro by Tess Parks