Anthony Bellotti - The Price of Principle: Holding NIH Accountable

In this episode of Science From the Fringe, host Bryce Nickels speaks with Anthony Bellotti, founder and president of the White Coat Waste Project, a government watchdog organization dedicated to exposing and ending taxpayer-funded animal experimentation. The episode examines the tension between mission-driven advocacy and institutional incrementalism, asking whether meaningful reform comes from working within existing systems—or from holding those systems accountable when they fail to live up to their promises.

Anthony discusses how a summer job in an animal laboratory at age 17 ultimately led him to create White Coat Waste and explains why the organization rejected the traditional playbook of the animal-rights movement in favor of a strategy focused on government accountability, taxpayer transparency, and bipartisan coalition-building.

The conversation explores the ethical and scientific debates surrounding animal research, including whether taxpayer-funded animal experimentation is ever justified, how society should balance potential human benefits against animal suffering, and whether biomedical research has become overly reliant on animal models.

Bryce and Anthony also discuss White Coat Waste’s increasingly public disagreements with NIH leadership, including the organization’s recent complaint to the HHS Office of Inspector General, allegations that NIH officials have made misleading statements about their authority to reduce animal experimentation, and broader questions of institutional accountability and public trust.

Anthony also responds to criticism of White Coat Waste’s tactics, including allegations that the organization’s advocacy has contributed to threats directed at NIH officials and criticism of its willingness to work with controversial figures such as Laura Loomer to advance its mission.

(recorded June 14, 2026)

Timestamps

00:30 – Introduction

01:50 – Delilah’s Story

03:00 – The Lab That Changed Everything

07:15 – Finding a Different Path

10:45 – Founding White Coat Waste

13:00 – White Coat Waste’s Mission

13:50 – Does White Coat Waste Oppose All Animal Research?

19:45 – Why Focus on Taxpayer Funding?

25:05 – The Case for Animal Models

34:30 – White Coat Waste vs. NIH

37:40 – Justin Goodman’s Meeting with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya

42:50 – NIH’s Animal Testing Strategy

48:30 – The Inspector General Complaint

53:30 – Death Threat Allegations

55:25 – Working with Laura Loomer

59:25 – The Navy Cat Testing Ban

01:01:05 – Paying Advocates

01:01:50 – Intent vs. Outcomes

01:04:40 – Working with Laura Trump

01:05:25 – Pressure to Back Off NIH

01:07:05 – Following the Mission

01:09:15 – Common Ground

01:09:50 – Uncomfortable Truths

01:11:50 – The Future of NIAID

01:13:05 – Closing Thoughts

intro and outro by Tess Parks