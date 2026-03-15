Some areas of science have become so politically charged that honest discussion is effectively impossible. In those environments, the real fringe positions —meaning those that fall outside mainstream scientific consensus—are the ones that refuse ideological allegiance and simply follow the evidence wherever it leads.

That reality is what motivated the creation of the In Defense of… podcast series. The goal is simple: to host candid conversations with independent-minded academics working inside controversial fields—people willing to speak openly about the strengths, weaknesses, and distortions within their own disciplines, and to help listeners understand the truth beyond the headlines.

The first installment, which I hope you have seen—In Defense of Virology—features distinguished virologist Simon Wain-Hobson—whose laboratory was the first to sequence HIV. In the series, Simon offers an unfiltered look at modern virology, including the scientific culture that allows extremely dangerous gain-of-function experiments to proceed, and explains why, despite the perverse incentives that can drive this kind of research, there is still real value in the field.

Simon offers the kind of rare, thoughtful, and informed perspective that seems to be chronically absent from a conversation distorted by extremes.

Along those same lines, I’m excited to announce the launch of a new series: In Defense of Climate Change, featuring climate policy scholar Roger Pielke Jr.—emeritus professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and author of the Substack The Honest Broker.

Few areas of public debate are as polarized as climate science. On one side are apocalyptic narratives predicting imminent civilizational collapse unless sweeping global policy changes are implemented immediately. On the other is abject dismissal of the entire field as fabricated and inherently corrupt. Somewhere between those extremes lies a far more complicated reality—one that often receives far less attention in the headlines.

Like In Defense of Virology, this series will feature Roger’s valuable and unfiltered perspective on climate science and climate policy. He explains what the data actually show; how those findings are interpreted, communicated, and often distorted once they enter political and media debates; and why he believes climate science remains an important and legitimate academic discipline.

Below is a preview clip from the first episode, “The Best-Kept Secret in Climate Science,” which will be released later this week. I hope you’ll join Roger and me for the full conversation.