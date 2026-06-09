'Cowards Die Many Times' (In Defense of Virology - Episode 11)

In the eleventh episode of In Defense of Virology, Bryce Nickels and Simon Wain-Hobson examine what Simon sees as a decades-long failure of the virology community to seriously confront the potential risks and societal consequences of its own research. As experiments became increasingly sophisticated and controversial, Simon argues that repeated opportunities for reflection, debate, and reform were missed.

Drawing on themes from his essay “Cowards Die Many Times,” Simon traces a series of pivotal moments, beginning with the 2002 synthesis of poliovirus and continuing through the reconstruction of the 1918 influenza virus, the controversial H5N1 gain-of-function experiments, and ultimately the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode raised important questions about the risks of creating and disseminating information about potentially dangerous pathogens, yet meaningful debate was discouraged, avoided, or actively shut down.

The discussion covers how prominent scientists and institutions shaped these debates and, in Simon’s view, often discouraged meaningful scrutiny of controversial research. Examples include a 2005 Science editorial by Nobel laureate Philip Sharp defending the reconstruction of the 1918 influenza virus (“1918 Flu and Responsible Science”) and influential editorials in December 2011 (“A flu risk worth taking”) and June 2012 (“Benefits and Risks of Influenza Research: Lessons Learned”) by Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci defending Kawaoka and Fouchier’s controversial bird flu gain-of-function experiments. Simon argues that appeals to authority, institutional incentives, and concerns about career advancement helped create a culture in which questioning risky research became professionally and socially costly.

Using a 2020 paper on COVID-19 origins (“The Origin of COVID-19 and Why It Matters”) as a case study, Simon also explains how unscrupulous scientists can transform unsupported claims into "facts" through repeated citation, institutional endorsement, and publication in prestigious journals. Once amplified by prominent scientists and influential publications, such claims can acquire the appearance of established knowledge even when the underlying evidence is weak or entirely absent.

(recorded June 6, 2026)

Timestamps

00:30 – Introduction

01:20 – “Cowards Die Many Times”

05:35 – Why Virologists Stayed Silent

10:55 – Do Scientists Have a Responsibility to Speak Out?

13:55 – The 2002 Synthesis of Poliovirus

18:05 – When Biological Information Became a Security Risk

21:35 – Resurrecting the 1918 Influenza Virus

24:05 – Philip Sharp and the Defense of Risky Research

29:35 – Fauci, Collins, and Shutting Down the Gain-of-Function Debate

33:25 – Generating Facts by Misquoting

37:00 – How Unsupported Claims Become Scientific Facts

42:30 – COVID Origins and the Manufacturing of Scientific Consensus

45:00 – Accountability, Consequences, and Cultural Change

58:00 – Why Hasn't the World Followed the United States?

01:02:45 – Journals, Incentives, and Scientific Reform

01:06:00 – Can Virology Regain Public Trust?

01:10:00 – Closing Thoughts

intro and outro by Tess Parks

About the Series

In Defense of Virology features conversations between distinguished virologist Simon Wain-Hobson and Rutgers professor and Science From the Fringe host Bryce Nickels. Drawing on decades at the forefront of the field, Simon offers a rare insider’s view of how virology has developed—highlighting its scientific strengths while examining how incentives, professional norms, and institutional pressures have led it astray. The series delivers a sharp critique of dangerous gain-of-function experiments that may endanger public health without providing clear benefits, and it confronts difficult questions about oversight, accountability, and the consequences of scientific hubris.

About Simon Wain-Hobson

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor of Virology at the Institute Pasteur, Paris. After earning his PhD from the University of Oxford, he moved to France in 1980. His team was the first to sequence the genome of the virus that causes AIDS. Since January 2024, Simon has written weekly essays discussing risky research in virology. Simon’s collection of essays can be found on Biosafety Now’s Substack page (On Reading, by Dr. Wain-Hobson).