Dana Parish - The Lyme Roundtable: Historic Reckoning or Optics?

In this episode of Science From the Fringe, host Bryce Nickels speaks with Dana Parish—award-winning songwriter, bestselling author, member of the advisory board of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation, and host of The Dana Parish Podcast—about her personal experience with Lyme disease, the broader scientific, medical, and political controversies surrounding tick-borne illness, and the historical significance of the recent Lyme Disease Roundtable hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The conversation begins with Dana’s personal Lyme story: a tick bite that abruptly derailed her music career and led to severe multisystem illness, including heart failure, after early treatment failed. She describes a long and difficult journey from diagnosis to recovery, which ultimately led her to co-author the book Chronic: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again, with Dr. Steven Phillips. Dana also discusses her work with the Bay Area Lyme Foundation and the Lyme Disease Biobank, emphasizing the need for improved diagnostics, increased research funding, insurance coverage, and formal recognition of chronic Lyme disease.

The conversation then turns to the recent HHS Chronic Lyme Disease Roundtable, a historic event that marked a long-overdue acknowledgment by the scientific and medical establishment that chronic Lyme disease is real, drew attention to the severe neuropsychiatric consequences many patients endure—including rage, psychosis, and suicide risk—and issued calls for meaningful systemic reforms in testing, treatment, and insurance coverage.

The episode closes with cautious optimism about potential reforms under new HHS leadership, stressing both the urgency of alleviating patient suffering and the need for skepticism and follow-through to ensure that recent developments amount to real change rather than symbolic optics.

(recorded December 19, 2025)

Timestamps

00:31 — Introduction of Dana Parish

01:43 — Dana’s Lyme story: tick bite, treatment failure, and severe symptoms

08:17 — Treatment timeline and path to co-authoring the book Chronic

12:01 — Parallels between Lyme disease politics and COVID-19

15:22 — Controversy over chronic Lyme and shifting dogma

19:00 — Lymerix vaccine harms and FDA hearings

21:17 — Why standard antibiotics often fail

21:48 — Pathogen persistence and links to MS and dementia

23:36 — Transmission myths and rapid infection

26:03 — Significance of RFK Jr.’s comments

29:00 — Medical gaslighting of Lyme patients

29:35 — Breakdown of HHS roundtable panels

30:13 — Research insights on persistence and neuropsychiatric effects

34:01 — Hope for improved diagnostics and insurance coverage

37:44 — Needed reforms and urgency for patients

40:58 — Dana’s cognitive symptoms and accountability call

43:48 — Wins for the Lyme community under new HHS leadership

44:51 — Vision for the future: coverage, education, NIH funding

46:50 — Skepticism of staged events and limited hangouts

56:35 — Call for follow-through after the roundtable

01:02:35 — Closing remarks

intro and outro by Tess Parks