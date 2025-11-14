David Zweig on How We Failed America’s Children

In this episode of Science From the Fringe, host Bryce Nickels, speaks with David Zweig—a New York City–based journalist, author, and contributor to The Atlantic, The New York Times, and The Free Press—about his new book, An Abundance of Caution: American Schools, the Virus, and the Story of Bad Decisions.
Their conversation traces David’s motivation for writing the book, beginning with his early recognition of the devastating effects of remote learning on children during the COVID-19 pandemic. David explains how a mix of action bias, politicization, and institutional inertia led to catastrophic decisions on school closures and mitigation measures such as masking, distancing, and barriers.
David critiques the reliance on flawed models, the role of teachers’ unions, and the class divides that deepened the harms, while highlighting how real-time evidence from Europe and elsewhere was ignored. The discussion also explores the erosion of public trust, the suppression of dissent, and the moral grandstanding that replaced evidence-based reasoning.
At its core, this episode examines how “good” intentions and systemic dysfunction combined to produce policies that harmed children with little to no public health benefit, and what it will take to ensure more intellectually honest, transparent, and evidence-driven decision-making in future crises.
(Recorded November 10, 2025)
Timestamps
00:31 — Introduction of David Zweig
01:35 — Motivation for writing An Abundance of Caution
05:12 — Blending personal anecdotes, data, and scientific rigor
06:32 — Emotional reactions to the book and persuading skeptics
10:56 — Zweig’s evolution on masking and other measures
11:58 — The book as a scholarly record of COVID policy failures
12:43 — Defining “lockdowns” and related interventions
15:09 — Evidence behind interventions and debunking the “fog of war” defense
17:34 — Decision-making biases and societal consequences
19:04 — Action bias in public health and medicine
21:40 — Lack of off-ramps and moral posturing
23:45 — Suppression of dissent and personal backlash
25:32 — Institutional inertia in prolonging ineffective policies
26:56 — The “Red Dawn” emails and early pandemic decisions
30:07 — C.S. Lewis on tyranny and moral sanctimony
31:14 — Why non-experts sometimes outperformed professionals
33:48 — The “laptop class” and unmodeled harms
37:33 — Classism and the uneven impact of school closures
39:57 — The “Swiss cheese” model as an admission of uncertainty
42:27 — Harms to children and the inversion of priorities
44:09 — Shifting definitions and moving goalposts
47:35 — Media failures and socioeconomic bias
49:49 — Parental pushback and excuses to delay reopening
51:28 — Financial and political incentives behind closures
54:52 — HEPA filters and other misplaced reopening conditions
58:00 — Cuomo’s “reimagining education” and tech opportunism
01:02:11 — Election-year politics and Trump’s influence
01:05:46 — The AAP’s reversal on school guidance
01:08:16 — The AAP’s misconduct and other “worst actors”
01:10:23 — Accountability and blind allegiance to authority
01:14:36 — Lessons for the future and enduring divisions
01:16:02 — The current historical narrative and the book as documentation
01:18:07 — Scientific resistance to evidence and institutional flaws
01:20:51 — Invitation for Zweig to speak at Rutgers
01:22:25 — Closing reflections
intro by Tess Parks; outro by David Zweig