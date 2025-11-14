David Zweig on How We Failed America’s Children

In this episode of Science From the Fringe, host Bryce Nickels, speaks with David Zweig—a New York City–based journalist, author, and contributor to The Atlantic, The New York Times, and The Free Press—about his new book, An Abundance of Caution: American Schools, the Virus, and the Story of Bad Decisions.

Their conversation traces David’s motivation for writing the book, beginning with his early recognition of the devastating effects of remote learning on children during the COVID-19 pandemic. David explains how a mix of action bias, politicization, and institutional inertia led to catastrophic decisions on school closures and mitigation measures such as masking, distancing, and barriers.

David critiques the reliance on flawed models, the role of teachers’ unions, and the class divides that deepened the harms, while highlighting how real-time evidence from Europe and elsewhere was ignored. The discussion also explores the erosion of public trust, the suppression of dissent, and the moral grandstanding that replaced evidence-based reasoning.

At its core, this episode examines how “good” intentions and systemic dysfunction combined to produce policies that harmed children with little to no public health benefit, and what it will take to ensure more intellectually honest, transparent, and evidence-driven decision-making in future crises.

(Recorded November 10, 2025)

Timestamps

00:31 — Introduction of David Zweig

01:35 — Motivation for writing An Abundance of Caution

05:12 — Blending personal anecdotes, data, and scientific rigor

06:32 — Emotional reactions to the book and persuading skeptics

10:56 — Zweig’s evolution on masking and other measures

11:58 — The book as a scholarly record of COVID policy failures

12:43 — Defining “lockdowns” and related interventions

15:09 — Evidence behind interventions and debunking the “fog of war” defense

17:34 — Decision-making biases and societal consequences

19:04 — Action bias in public health and medicine

21:40 — Lack of off-ramps and moral posturing

23:45 — Suppression of dissent and personal backlash

25:32 — Institutional inertia in prolonging ineffective policies

26:56 — The “Red Dawn” emails and early pandemic decisions

30:07 — C.S. Lewis on tyranny and moral sanctimony

31:14 — Why non-experts sometimes outperformed professionals

33:48 — The “laptop class” and unmodeled harms

37:33 — Classism and the uneven impact of school closures

39:57 — The “Swiss cheese” model as an admission of uncertainty

42:27 — Harms to children and the inversion of priorities

44:09 — Shifting definitions and moving goalposts

47:35 — Media failures and socioeconomic bias

49:49 — Parental pushback and excuses to delay reopening

51:28 — Financial and political incentives behind closures

54:52 — HEPA filters and other misplaced reopening conditions

58:00 — Cuomo’s “reimagining education” and tech opportunism

01:02:11 — Election-year politics and Trump’s influence

01:05:46 — The AAP’s reversal on school guidance

01:08:16 — The AAP’s misconduct and other “worst actors”

01:10:23 — Accountability and blind allegiance to authority

01:14:36 — Lessons for the future and enduring divisions

01:16:02 — The current historical narrative and the book as documentation

01:18:07 — Scientific resistance to evidence and institutional flaws

01:20:51 — Invitation for Zweig to speak at Rutgers

01:22:25 — Closing reflections

intro by Tess Parks; outro by David Zweig