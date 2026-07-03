Europe's Deadly Aversion to Air Conditioning (In Defense of Climate Change - Episode 5)

In the fifth episode of In Defense of Climate Change, Bryce Nickels and climate policy scholar Roger Pielke Jr. discuss Roger’s recent essay which presents a data-driven analysis estimating how many lives are lost because of Europe’s low air-conditioning adoption. His analysis suggests that if Europe had air-conditioning penetration comparable to the United States or Japan, tens of thousands of deaths during severe heat waves could potentially be avoided.

Bryce and Roger also discuss the political and moral dimensions of climate policy. Bryce argues that governments should not prioritize reducing energy consumption over protecting human lives, contending that Europe’s low adoption of air conditioning reflects this misplaced priority. Roger argues that the real challenge is not to consume less energy, but to produce abundant low-carbon energy that supports both emissions reductions and effective adaptation. The conversation concludes with a broader discussion of technology, democracy, and the role of adaptation in building resilience to climate change.

(recorded July 1, 2026)

Timestamps

00:30 – Introduction

01:29 – Why Europe lacks air conditioning

03:03 – Adaptation vs. mitigation

06:34 – Estimating lives saved by air conditioning

11:21 – Benefits beyond reducing deaths

13:20 – Climate policy and human lives

18:45 – Why air conditioning became politicized

21:27 – Adaptation and human resilience

23:17 – European climate policy under scrutiny

25:44 – Democracy and moral tradeoffs

29:35 – Making climate policy tradeoffs explicit

31:52 – Energy abundance vs. energy restriction

34:39 – Technology, climate, and democracy

36:30 – Closing thoughts

intro and outro by Tess Parks

About the Series

In Defense of Climate Change features conversations between climate policy scholar Roger Pielke Jr. and Rutgers professor and Science From the Fringe host Bryce Nickels. The series examines one of the most politically polarized areas of modern science—what the evidence actually shows about climate change, and how those findings are interpreted, amplified, and sometimes distorted once they enter politics and the media. By focusing on data, historical context, and intellectual honesty, the conversations aim to cut through extreme narratives and separate the underlying science from the stories that often dominate public debate.

About Roger Pielke Jr.

Roger Pielke Jr. is a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and professor emeritus at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he served on the faculty from 2001 to 2024 and founded the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research. His work focuses on the intersection of science, policy, and politics, particularly in climate, energy, innovation, and sports governance. In 2024 he was elected to the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters and also holds an honorary professorship at University College London. He writes the widely read Substack The Honest Broker, which has more than 40,000 subscribers worldwide, and is the author of several books on science policy, including The Honest Broker and The Climate Fix.