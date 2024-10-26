The House report on the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) covid propaganda is devastating.

The Biden administration spent nearly a billion dollars spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and masks. If a pharmaceutical company had led such a campaign, it would have faced crippling fines.

HHS hired the Fors Marsh Group (FMG), a public relations firm, to lead a propaganda campaign aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

The strategy was clear:

1. Exaggerate the risk of COVID-19 mortality. 2. Downplay the lack of solid evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine prevents transmission.

The campaign went beyond promoting vaccines—it exaggerated mask effectiveness, pushed for strict social distancing, and enforced school closures. When the messaging failed to align with reality, it shattered public trust in public health.

The PR firm FMG relied heavily on flawed “guidance” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ignoring findings from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the vaccine's limitations, and dismissing international research that contradicted the CDC's preferred narrative.

The report highlights the CDC's years of flip-flopping on mask guidance. It's particularly infuriating to remember how, well into 2022, the CDC pushed the unscientific and irrational policy of forcing toddlers to wear cloth masks.

President Biden's COVID advisor, Ashish Jha, waited until December 2022—right after leaving government—to admit, "[t]here is no study in the world that shows that masks work that well."

Why did he wait so long?

In 2021, former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky altered the agency's social distancing guidance at the request of the national teachers' union, ensuring that schools stayed closed to in-person learning for many more months.

During this time, the PR firm FMG ran ads warning parents that schools would shut down unless children wore masks, avoided friends, and got vaccinated.

In March 2021, while the CDC assured the public that vaccinated individuals didn't need to wear masks, the PR firm was running ads insisting otherwise. "It's not time to ease up," they said—despite the lack of evidence that such measures made any difference.

In 2021, the PR firm, backing the Biden-Harris administration's vaccine mandates, falsely claimed that the vaccine prevented COVID transmission. When "breakthrough" infections surged, public trust in health officials crumbled.

Later, when the FDA approved the vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the PR firm pushed parents to vaccinate their kids, claiming schools could only reopen in fall 2021 if children were vaccinated. These ads conveniently ignored side effects like myocarditis.

HHS has wiped the propaganda ads from its webpages—and it's clear why. They're an embarrassment. The ads essentially told kids to treat their peers like biohazards unless they were vaccinated.

When the Delta variant emerged, the PR firm ramped up its fear tactics, intensifying calls for masking and social distancing.

In September 2021, CDC Director Walensky took the rare step of overruling the agency’s own external experts, expanding the booster recommendation to all adults—not just the elderly. Her decision went well beyond the FDA's approval, which was limited to older adults, and was described as "highly unusual."

The PR campaign and the CDC consistently exaggerated the COVID-19 mortality risk for children, using fear to pressure parents into vaccinating their kids.

In August 2021, the military enforced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, resulting in the discharge of 8,300 servicemembers. By 2023, the Department of Defense was actively encouraging them to re-enlist.

How much damage did this mandate inflict on American national security?

The Biden-Harris administration enforced vaccine mandates through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the military, despite knowing the CDC had evidence that the Delta variant could evade vaccine immunity. Their PR campaign deliberately kept Americans in the dark about the declining effectiveness of vaccines against new variants.

The propaganda campaign enlisted celebrities and influencers to "persuade" children to get the COVID vaccine. If a celebrity is paid to promote a faulty product, they should share the liability if that product ends up harming people.

Without any supporting evidence, the propaganda campaign ran ads claiming the vaccine would protect children from long COVID.

As public trust in the CDC has crumbled, parents are now questioning all of its guidance. Unsurprisingly, the HHS propaganda campaign has resulted in a drop in routine childhood vaccination rates.

The report offers several powerful recommendations:

1. Clearly define the CDC's core mission to prioritize disease prevention. 2. Require HHS to follow FDA product labeling standards. 3. Overhaul the process for assessing vaccine safety.

The most crucial recommendation: HHS must never again silence dissenting scientists to fabricate a false consensus aligned with CDC groupthink.

You can read the full House report here.

If HHS wants to restore public trust in health, it must take these findings seriously.