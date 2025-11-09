Since late September, and following a 10-month hiatus, the Science From the Fringe podcast has featured eight remarkable guests, each unafraid to challenge powerful institutions and confront uncomfortable truths in their respective areas of expertise.

Here’s a quick recap of each of these fascinating conversations.

Aaron Siri - Vaccine Safety: Science or Dogma?

Watch here →

Released November 2, 2025

Civil-rights attorney Aaron Siri, author of Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, describes how liability shields, commercial incentives, and censorship have shaped vaccine science and policy. He traces the roots of today’s vaccine framework back to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, a turning point that granted legal immunity to manufacturers and deprioritized scientific oversight. This episode asks a simple question: Is vaccine safety grounded more in science or dogma?

Sigrid Bratlie - Unraveling “The Wuhan Mystery”

Watch here →

Released October 19, 2025

Norwegian molecular biologist Sigrid Bratlie discusses her new book, The Wuhan Mystery: The Hunt for the Origins of COVID, and how she became one of Europe’s most vocal advocates for open inquiry into the pandemic’s origins. She speaks candidly about the intimidation and censorship surrounding this topic, and why integrity in science often requires personal sacrifice.

Richard Ebright - The Antibiotic Resistance Crisis: How Modern Medicine Could Fall Apart

Watch here →

Released October 15, 2025

Rutgers University Professor of Chemistry Richard Ebright explains why antibiotic resistance threatens to unravel modern medicine, and how the same policy failures that allowed risky virology research to proliferate are now hindering antibiotic innovation. Ebright explains why Rutgers is known as the birthplace of antibiotics, what led to the end of the “golden era” of antibiotic discovery, and how market forces are blocking the development of the next generation of life-saving drugs. A sobering examination of how neglect, not nature, could spark the next health crisis.

Matt Ridley - Survival of the Hottest: Darwin’s Theory of Sexual Selection

Watch here →

Released October 13, 2025

Best-selling author Matt Ridley joins the podcast for a wide-ranging conversation about the politics behind the COVID origin cover-up, the ethics of bringing extinct species back to life, and his new book: Birds, Sex and Beauty: The Extraordinary Implications of Charles Darwin’s Strangest Idea. From lab leaks to woolly mammoths to peacocks’ tails, Ridley contends that truth is essential to science just as beauty is essential to a species’ survival.

Lewis Kamb - The People’s Subpoena: FOIA and the Pursuit of Truth

Watch here →

Released October 12, 2025

Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Lewis Kamb (U.S. Right to Know) explains how the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) empowers efforts to uncover government secrets. From his coverage of Boeing’s 737 MAX crashes to classified COVID-origin assessments, Kamb describes how public transparency is often treated as a threat and why journalists must keep pressing for it.

Roger Pielke Jr. - Science, Politics, and the Price of Honesty

Watch here →

Released October 4, 2025

Political scientist Roger Pielke Jr. reflects on the cost of being an honest (non-ideologically filtered) academic. Roger discusses his Honest Broker philosophy, why he left academia, and the parallels between climate science and gain-of-function debates. A candid exploration of integrity and intellectual independence in an age of conformity.

Kevin McKernan - Sequencing the Truth: What’s Really Inside the Vials

Watch here →

Released October 1, 2025

Biotech pioneer Kevin McKernan traces his career path from the Human Genome Project to uncovering DNA contamination in mRNA vaccine vials. Kevin talks about regulatory failures, scientific censorship, and the high personal cost of challenging the status quo. A technically rich, unflinching conversation about what happens when evidence collides with ideology.

Michael Nevradakis - “Delete This Email”: Inside Fauci’s COVID Cover-Up

Watch here →

Released September 29, 2025

Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter at The Defender, exposes a trail of deleted government emails, the “Proximal Origin” cover-up, and the quiet rewriting of history in real time. He discusses the legal and ethical implications of public officials destroying records, and explores a darker question: will anyone be held accountable?

Looking Ahead

In the coming weeks, I’ll be releasing two new interviews:

Jenner Furst, director of Thank You, Dr. Fauci, will discuss his controversial film and whether anyone will ever face accountability for their role in COVID-19.

David Zweig, author of An Abundance of Caution, will discuss how public health policy went off course and what it will take to restore trust, humility, and reason in science and government.

Subscribe to our Substack and YouTube pages to be notified when new episodes are released.