Science For Sale (In Defense of Climate Change - Episode 6)

In the sixth episode of In Defense of Climate Change, Bryce Nickels and climate policy scholar Roger Pielke Jr. discuss Roger’s recent essay examining the legacy of the influential 2004 Science paper introducing the concept of “stabilization wedges.” Roger’s essay was prompted by a recent ProPublica investigation revealing that this paper was heavily shaped by BP executives whose contributions were not acknowledged in the paper.

Roger explains how the stabilization wedges paper became one of the most influential papers in the history of climate policy by promoting the idea that existing technologies were sufficient to address climate change. The paper became a powerful advocacy tool, shaping philanthropic investments, climate policy, and public discourse while contributing to efforts to marginalize scientists who argued that significant technological innovation would still be required.

The conversation then turns to broader questions about the relationship between science, politics, and advocacy. Bryce and Roger discuss the distinction between conducting science and using scientific publications to market predetermined policy agendas, arguing that the latter can undermine both scientific integrity and public trust.

Roger and Bryce also discuss the striking parallels between the stabilization wedges paper and the 2020 Nature Medicine paper, The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2. They discuss how both papers were used to influence public debate, the importance of transparency in scientific authorship, and the responsibility of scientific journals to investigate allegations of ghostwriting and misconduct in order to preserve confidence in the scientific record.

(recorded July 24, 2026)

Timestamps

00:30 – Introduction

01:29 – The stabilization wedges concept

03:39 – The ProPublica investigation and BP’s role

06:21 – The political origins of the Wedges paper

08:39 – How the Wedges framework shaped climate advocacy

12:44 – Innovation versus deployment and silencing dissent

14:43 – Was the science behind the Wedges paper sound?

16:57 – Science versus marketing

18:12 – BP’s motivations and the paper’s dual purpose

19:02 – Funding disclosures versus ghostwriting

20:32 – BP’s public image and historical context

21:18 – Organized attacks on critics of the Wedges framework

23:54 – “Climate McCarthyism”

24:22 – Parallels with Proximal Origin

27:43 – Ghostwriting and undisclosed contributors

29:12 – Scientific fraud versus undisclosed authorship

31:45 – Scientific journals and accountability

34:33 – The broader crisis in scientific publishing

35:32 – Should the scientific journal system be replaced?

36:55 – Calling for an investigation of the Wedges paper

38:34 – The dangers of politicizing science

39:58 – Closing thoughts

intro and outro by Tess Parks

About the Series

In Defense of Climate Change features conversations between climate policy scholar Roger Pielke Jr. and Rutgers professor and Science From the Fringe host Bryce Nickels. The series examines one of the most politically polarized areas of modern science—what the evidence actually shows about climate change, and how those findings are interpreted, amplified, and sometimes distorted once they enter politics and the media. By focusing on data, historical context, and intellectual honesty, the conversations aim to cut through extreme narratives and separate the underlying science from the stories that often dominate public debate.

About Roger Pielke Jr.

Roger Pielke Jr. is a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and professor emeritus at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he served on the faculty from 2001 to 2024 and founded the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research. His work focuses on the intersection of science, policy, and politics, particularly in climate, energy, innovation, and sports governance. In 2024 he was elected to the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters and also holds an honorary professorship at University College London. He writes the widely read Substack The Honest Broker, which has more than 40,000 subscribers worldwide, and is the author of several books on science policy, including The Honest Broker and The Climate Fix.