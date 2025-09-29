After a 10-month hiatus, Science From the Fringe is back!

We start our new “season” with a conversation with Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender, Children’s Health Defense’s online news platform. Nevradakis discusses his evolution from academic to investigative journalist, Anthony Fauci’s latest e-mail scandal, and more.

Later this week, I’ll speak with Kevin McKernan, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Medicinal Genomics, about his recent analysis of DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines—which has raised serious safety concerns—and the coordinated efforts to discredit his findings.

And next week, I’ll be joined by Roger Pielke Jr., professor emeritus at the University of Colorado Boulder and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, to discuss his recent congressional testimony on the threat posed by human-induced weather modification and the ethical implications of scientists “playing God.”

Quick programming note for paid subscribers: At the start of 2025, we paused content production and turned off paid subscriptions. Now that we’re back with a fantastic line-up of interesting conversations, we will be turning them back on.

If you’re a former paid subscriber who prefers not to be billed, you’re welcome to switch to the free tier or cancel. If you choose to remain a paid supporter, thank you so much! Your support will help us continue producing the high-quality interviews, videos, and essays you’ve come to expect from Science From the Fringe.

Bryce Nickels