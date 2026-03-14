The Experiment That Could Have Killed Billions (In Defense of Virology - Episode 8)

In the eighth episode of In Defense of Virology, distinguished virologist Simon Wain-Hobson joins host Bryce Nickels to discuss Simon’s recent essay, “You Couldn’t Make Body Bags Fast Enough.” The essay examines a largely overlooked gain-of-function influenza experiment involving the avian virus H7N1 (Sutton et al., Airborne transmission of highly pathogenic H7N1 influenza virus in ferrets, published in Journal of Virology, June 15, 2014).

In that study, researchers engineered an H7N1 influenza virus capable of airborne transmission in ferrets while retaining high lethality, killing three of five infected animals. Simon argues that if a virus with similar properties spread among humans, the consequences could be catastrophic.

The conversation revisits earlier gain-of-function controversies—most notably the 2012 H5N1 experiments by Ron Fouchier and Yoshihiro Kawaoka—and asks why the H7N1 work drew far less scrutiny. Simon points to structural pressures within science—funding incentives, prestige journals, and deference to authority—that can discourage open criticism of risky research. He also discusses the role of journals in publishing studies with clear dual-use implications.

Bryce and Simon also discuss the incentives that shape scientific behavior. They argue that current funding structures and the pursuit of high-profile publications can normalize increasingly risky experiments. The episode concludes with a call for clearer boundaries between “cutting-edge” research that benefits the public and “bleeding-edge” work that may put lives at risk—emphasizing that protecting the public from dangerous research requires confronting difficult questions about responsibility, transparency, and acceptable risk.

(recorded March 8, 2026)

Timestamps

00:29 – Welcome and introduction

01:15 – The H7N1 gain-of-function experiment and why it raised alarm

05:00 – Publication controversy and the response from journals and institutions

09:30 – What scientific value came from these experiments?

12:30 – Why few scientists publicly criticized the research

16:00 – Lessons for current gain-of-function policy debates

19:30 – Scientific incentives, funding structures, and risky research

22:00 – Long-term risks of publishing sequences of enhanced viruses

24:30 – Cutting edge research vs bleeding edge research

intro and outro by Tess Parks

Click here to read Simon’s collection of essays on Biosafety Now’s Substack page.