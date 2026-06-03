In the tenth episode of In Defense of Virology, Bryce Nickels and Simon Wain-Hobson discuss Simon’s recent presentation to researchers and administrators at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on dangerous gain-of-function research, as well as a recent Cell paper on the origins of viral pandemics that Simon critiqued in his essay, “Natural COVID crowd miss again.”

The conversation begins with Simon discussing the central themes of his NIAID presentation. He argues that scientists must take primary responsibility for identifying and disclosing potential risks associated with their work and calls for a cultural shift within science grounded in the principle of “do no harm.”

The discussion then turns to a recent Cell paper (Havens et al., Dynamics of natural selection preceding human viral epidemics and pandemics), which has been cited as evidence supporting a natural origin of SARS-CoV-2. Simon offers a detailed critique of the paper’s assumptions, methodology, and conclusions, contending that it attempts to answer questions that its methods cannot reliably resolve. Simon also discusses viral adaptation, tissue-culture evolution, the challenges of proving negative propositions in science, and the dangers of drawing strong conclusions from weak correlations.

Bryce and Simon also discuss the role of scientific journals and media organizations in shaping public understanding of COVID-19 origins, how publication in prestigious journals can create an unwarranted perception of certainty, and how scientific institutions risk undermining public trust when conclusions extend beyond the available evidence.

The episode concludes with a broader reflection on the purpose of science itself. Simon argues that scientific progress depends on skepticism, open debate, and a willingness to change one’s mind when the evidence changes. While emphasizing the indispensable value of basic research, he maintains that scientists must remain focused on the ultimate goal of reducing disease and human suffering. As he puts it: “The goal is not your damn career. It’s to beat the hell out of microbes.”

(recorded April 22, 2026)

Timestamps

00:30 – Introduction

01:07 – Simon's NIAID Presentation on Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research

03:15 – "Do No Harm" and Scientific Responsibility

07:01 – Matt Ridley's NIH Presentation and Signs of Change

08:20 – Introduction to the Cell Paper on Pandemic Origins

10:50 – Viral Adaptation, Tissue Culture Evolution, and Pre-Adaptation

16:49 – How Prestigious Journals Create an Illusion of Scientific Authority

19:15 – The Missing Furin Cleavage Site and the Limits of the Analysis

20:20 – The Challenge of Proving a Negative

22:37 – Spillover Infections, Human Transmission, and Correlation vs. Causation

26:42 – Could This Method Mislead Future Outbreak Investigations?

27:47 – Scientific Agendas, Journal Bias, and Peer Review

30:21 – Carl Zimmer, Consensus, and Missing Data

31:45 – RaTG13 and the Missing Evolutionary Pathway

34:16 – What This Means for Virology

37:20 – Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research and Public Trust

40:45 – The Fauci-Collins Op-Ed and Scientific Conformity

43:55 – What Is the Purpose of Science?

46:05 – Why Basic Research Matters

48:46 – "The Goal Is Not Your Damn Career"

50:10 – Scientists, Marketing, and the Pressure to Sell Results

53:00 – Trust in Science and Scientific Leadership

55:38 – Closing Remarks

intro and outro by Tess Parks

About the Series

In Defense of Virology features conversations between distinguished virologist Simon Wain-Hobson and Rutgers professor and Science From the Fringe host Bryce Nickels. Drawing on decades at the forefront of the field, Simon offers a rare insider’s view of how virology has developed—highlighting its scientific strengths while examining how incentives, professional norms, and institutional pressures have led it astray. The series delivers a sharp critique of dangerous gain-of-function experiments that may endanger public health without providing clear benefits, and it confronts difficult questions about oversight, accountability, and the consequences of scientific hubris.

About Simon Wain-Hobson

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor of Virology at the Institute Pasteur, Paris. After earning his PhD from the University of Oxford, he moved to France in 1980. His team was the first to sequence the genome of the virus that causes AIDS. Since January 2024, Simon has written weekly essays discussing risky research in virology. Simon’s collection of essays can be found on Biosafety Now’s Substack page (On Reading, by Dr. Wain-Hobson).