Science From The Fringe is a collaboration between Jay Bhattacharya (Professor of Medicine at Stanford University) and Bryce Nickels (Professor of Genetics at Rutgers University). Our mission is to encourage open, respectful dialogue on critical issues in science, health policy, biosafety, and bioethics. We believe that scientific dissent and rigorous debate are crucial, particularly on matters that affect public health, safety, and trust. Through engaging interviews, thoughtful discussions, and in-depth analysis, we aim to promote transparency, accountability, and ethics in science, while not shying away from controversial topics when needed. Make sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

What's behind the name?

The name, Science From The Fringe, is a playful nod to an infamous email written in October 2021 by then-NIH Director Francis Collins. In this email, Collins referred to Jay and his two co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) as "fringe epidemiologists." The GBD challenged conventional COVID-19 policy by advocating for focused protection instead of lockdowns. Collins urged a "quick and devastating published takedown" of the GBD's ideas.

Read more about the story here.

Collins' directive quickly escalated, with the White House, Surgeon General, CDC, and FBI pressuring social media companies to censor Jay. This led him to become a plaintiff in a landmark Supreme Court case against the Biden administration concerning government involvement in social-media censorship. On June 26, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that Jay and the other plaintiffs had no standing, a decision that is now under appeal in lower courts.

Read about the Supreme Court case here.

Who We Are