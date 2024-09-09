What is Science From The Fringe?

Science From The Fringe is a collaboration between Jay Bhattacharya (Professor of Medicine at Stanford University) and Bryce Nickels (Professor of Genetics at Rutgers University). Our mission is to encourage open, respectful dialogue on critical issues in science, health policy, biosafety, and bioethics. We believe that scientific dissent and rigorous debate are crucial, particularly on matters that affect public health, safety, and trust. Through engaging interviews, thoughtful discussions, and in-depth analysis, we aim to promote transparency, accountability, and ethics in science, while not shying away from controversial topics when needed. Make sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

What's behind the name?

The name, Science From The Fringe, is a playful nod to an infamous email written in October 2021 by then-NIH Director Francis Collins. In this email, Collins referred to Jay and his two co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) as "fringe epidemiologists." The GBD challenged conventional COVID-19 policy by advocating for focused protection instead of lockdowns. Collins urged a "quick and devastating published takedown" of the GBD's ideas.

Collins' directive quickly escalated, with the White House, Surgeon General, CDC, and FBI pressuring social media companies to censor Jay. This led him to become a plaintiff in a landmark Supreme Court case against the Biden administration concerning government involvement in social-media censorship. On June 26, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that Jay and the other plaintiffs had no standing, a decision that is now under appeal in lower courts.

Who We Are

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is a Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, renowned for his research in medicine, economics, and public health. His work emphasizes the well-being of vulnerable populations and biomedical innovation. Jay co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration, which offers an alternative approach to pandemic management, and has published over 170 peer-reviewed articles. He holds both an M.D. and Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.

Dr. Bryce Nickels is a Professor of Genetics at Rutgers University and Laboratory Director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology. With a research focus on bacterial RNA synthesis, he also serves as a project leader on an NIH grant. Bryce is a Pew Scholar, Fellow in the American Academy of Microbiology, and co-founder of the non-profit Biosafety Now, which advocates for greater transparency and public involvement in research with high-risk pathogens.

