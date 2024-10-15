Subscribe
LA Times Columnist Michael Hiltzik Continues His Efforts to Destroy Scientific Progress
by Bryce Nickels
3 hrs ago
•
Science From The Fringe
Can I Respond To That Please? (episode 1)
Watch now | Jay responds to Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL)
Oct 12
•
Science From The Fringe
and
Jay Bhattacharya
1:05:46
EXPOSED: Did Peter Hotez & LA Times Reporter Michael Hiltzik Intend To Smear A Supporter Of The Stanford Pandemic Policy Conference?
Jay Bhattacharya's X thread from October 7, 2024, exposes the shameful way the scientific establishment weaponizes the media to crush dissent.
Oct 8
•
Science From The Fringe
September 2024
X Space - German COVID Measures Exposed
Watch now | recorded on September 29, 2024
Sep 30
•
Science From The Fringe
1:22:04
Jay speaks with journalist Aya Velázquez (part 2 of 2)
Part 2 of a discussion between Jay Bhattacharya and independent journalist Aya Velázquez recorded on September 17, 2024.
Sep 22
•
Science From The Fringe
51:51
Fur Farms and Pandemic Prevention: A Warning from the Future?
Date: September 20, 2027
Sep 21
•
Science From The Fringe
Jay speaks with journalist Aya Velázquez (part 1 of 2)
Part 1 of a discussion between Jay Bhattacharya and independent journalist Aya Velázquez recorded on September 17, 2024.
Sep 18
•
Science From The Fringe
1:01:19
Jay speaks with John Ionnidis, Prof. of Medicine, Stanford University (March, 2022)
Subscribe to stay updated on our latest content, as we explore the fringes of scientific inquiry where challenging ideas that may one day become…
Sep 16
•
Science From The Fringe
1:37:29
The Scientific Establishment Is Turning 'Science' Into a Dogmatic Tool of Oppression
by Jay Bhattacharya and Bryce Nickels
Sep 14
•
Science From The Fringe
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Gain of Function
by Jay Bhattacharya and Bryce Nickels
Sep 14
•
Science From The Fringe
Welcome to Science from the Fringe
A new Substack for open, respectful dialogue on critical topics in science, health policy, biosafety, and bioethics.
Sep 14
•
Science From The Fringe
Jay Bhattacharya speaks with Florida Governor Ron Desantis (July 26, 2021)
Subscribe to stay updated on our latest content, as we explore the fringes of scientific inquiry where challenging ideas that may one day become…
Sep 14
•
Science From The Fringe
51:45
