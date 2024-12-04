Bryce Nickels and Kevin Bass critically evaluate the accuracy of statements made in Zeynep Tufekci's New York Times Op-Ed, "Trump’s Pick to Lead the NIH Gets Some Things Right."

Summary: On November 27, 2024, Stanford Professor Jay Bhattacharya was nominated as the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). That same day, Zeynep Tufekci published an Op-Ed in the New York Times, listing four criticisms of Bhattacharya’s COVID-19 positions under the heading, "Here’s some of what Bhattacharya got wrong about Covid-19."



In "Can I Respond To That Please? (episode 4),” Bryce Nickels and Kevin Bass carefully dissect Tufekci’s claims, exposing them as both factually inaccurate and intentionally misleading.

They also delve into how Tufekci's Op-Ed reflects a larger problem in the media: journalists eroding public trust in health communication by spreading falsehoods or misrepresenting the views of scientists who challenge mainstream narratives. The conversation underscores the urgent need for accountability in media and ethical reporting on scientific matters to restore public confidence in health communication.

recorded November 29, 2024

features music by Tess Parks