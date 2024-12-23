Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Conversations with Bryce Nickels: Sigrid Bratlie (scientist)

recorded December 20, 2024
Science From The Fringe
and
Bryce Nickels
Dec 23, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Bryce Nickels speaks with Sigrid Bratlie, a molecular biologist and strategic advisor on biotechnology for the Norwegian think tank, Langsikt, who has become a prominent voice in Norway in the debate surrounding the origins of COVID-19. Sigrid describes her involvement in the COVID origins discussion, and the conflicts that arose with established virologists. The conversation covers scientific integrity, the intersection of science and politics, the challenges of communicating complex scientific issues to the public, and the implications of emerging technologies like AI.

features music by Tess Parks

Science From The Fringe
Science From The Fringe Podcast
Science and science policy that sometimes crosses the line.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Science From The Fringe
Bryce Nickels
Recent Episodes
Conversations with Bryce Nickels: Lee Jussim (Professor of Psychology, Rutgers)
  Science From The Fringe and Bryce Nickels
Can I Respond To That Please? (episode 4)
  Science From The FringeBryce Nickels, and Kevin Bass PhD MS
Conversations with Jay Bhattacharya: Vanessa Dylyn (filmmaker)
  Science From The Fringe and Jay Bhattacharya
Can I Respond To That Please? (episode 3)
  Science From The FringeJay Bhattacharya, and Bryce Nickels
Conversations with Jay Bhattacharya: Dr. Marty Makary (author, health care expert)
  Science From The FringeJay Bhattacharya, and Bryce Nickels
Conversations with Jay Bhattacharya: Jonas Herby (economist)
  Science From The Fringe and Jay Bhattacharya
Conversations with Bryce Nickels: Neil Harrison (Professor, Columbia) part 2
  Science From The Fringe and Bryce Nickels