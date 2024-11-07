Insights from an Undisclosed Location with Bryce Nickels: Neil Harrison (Professor, Columbia) part 2

The second part of Bryce Nickels' two-part conversation with Neil Harrison offering a critical examination of the evidence for the hypothesis that the COVID-19 pandemic began at the Huanan Seafood Market in early December 2019. Click here to listen to the first part of their conversation.

In the second half of the discussion, Bryce and Neil discuss why, in late 2021, virologists rushed to convince the public that the Wuhan outbreak began in December 2019, despite extensive evidence and independent confirmations from multiple groups suggesting a more likely start date in October 2019.

0:00 - 0:32 Music by Tess Parks

0:33 - 2:31 Bryce recaps part one, explaining why the claim that the COVID-19 pandemic started at the Huanan Seafood Market is unsound.

2:32 - 7:17 Neil discusses possible reasons why anyone trying to cover up a lab origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, may want place the time of the outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019 (which is not supported by the available evidence), instead of October 2019 (which is supported by the available evidence).

7:18 - 15:00 Neil presents evidence supporting an outbreak timeline of October 2019, rather than December 2019. He explains that three separate research groups independently reached this conclusion and notes how the early 2020 outbreak in New York City also supports this timeline.

15:01 - 26:10 Neil and Bryce examine how the leak of the DEFUSE proposal by DRASTIC in September 2021 might have influenced virologists to publish unsound studies pushing the December 2019 timeline to downplay a lab origin of COVID-19. The 2018 DEFUSE grant proposal to DARPA included experiments to add furin cleavage sites to coronaviruses. This feature, new to SARS-CoV-2 and absent in its closest relatives, points toward a lab origin rather than a natural one.

26:11 - 33:00 Neil outlines why the claim that SARS-CoV-2 originated from an infected raccoon dog at the Huanan Seafood Market lacks credibility.

33:01 - 39:40 Bryce and Neil end by discussing the political landscape surrounding COVID origins and biosafety.

39:41 - 40:20 Music by Tess Parks

