Conversations with Bryce Nickels: Lee Jussim (Professor of Psychology, Rutgers)

Bryce Nickels interviews Lee Jussim, a Distinguished Professor of Psychology at Rutgers University, about cancel culture in academia, the pressure to conform to political views, and the negative effects of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. They discuss Lee's research measuring political extremism in academia as well as his recent analysis of the impact of DEI rhetoric on perceptions of racism. Bryce and Lee also discuss the challenges posed by the lack of political diversity in academic settings.

features music by Tess Parks