Can I Respond To That Please? (episode 1)

Jay responds to Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL)
Science From The Fringe
and
Jay Bhattacharya
Oct 12, 2024
1
Transcript

On November 17, 2021, Jay Bhattacharya testified before the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in a hearing titled “Combating Coronavirus Cons and the Monetization of Misinformation"

During the hearing, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) repeatedly attacked Jay with false accusations, implying Jay was responsible for over 300,000 deaths in India, questioning Jay’s qualifications to speak on mask mandates and school closures, and claiming that Jay "became a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party's Publicity Department in early 2021."

This exchange marked a significant low point for Jay, and aside from a brief thread on Twitter following the hearing, he has remained silent on the matter. In this video, recorded on October 9, 2024, Jay and Bryce Nickels revisit the incident, allowing Jay to finally respond to these baseless accusations.

video features the song “Friendlies” by Tess Parks and Anton Newcombe

Science From The Fringe
