Can I Respond To That Please? (episode 2)

Synopsis: An October 15 column in the LA Times criticizing a Stanford conference gave Jay Bhattacharya and Bryce Nickels the chance to spotlight Wilk Wilkinson and his efforts to unite opposing voices, including his recent facilitation of a historic meeting between Jay and former NIH Director Francis Collins.

In the second episode of Can I Respond To That Please?, Jay Bhattacharya and Bryce Nickels discuss efforts to restore civility in scientific discourse and rebuild bridges within the scientific community and beyond.

On October 15, 2024, the LA Times published an article criticizing a recent conference organized by Jay that aimed to bring together diverse perspectives on public health responses to COVID-19. The article upset both Jay and Bryce because it criticized comments made by

Wilk Wilkinson during the panel he moderated.

Wilk is host of the Derate the Hate podcast and a leading member of Braver Angels, a grassroots organization promoting civil discourse. Wilk, described on his podcast’s website as a devoted husband, loving father, and committed Christian conservative, has made it his mission to foster dialogue and understanding across ideological divides. His work with Braver Angels is centered on offering practical tools for positive change and bringing people together through meaningful conversation.

Wilk’s efforts led him to become friends with former NIH Director Francis Collins. In July 2023, they shared a stage at a Braver Angels event, where Collins admitted that the pandemic mitigation strategies, he advocated for failed to fully consider the negative impact on those living outside major cities like Washington, D.C., and New York.

Jay discusses how over the summer, Wilk facilitated a private meeting between Jay and Collins, during which Collins apologized for his call to orchestrate a “devastating takedown” of Jay, Sunetra Gupta, and Martin Kulldorff, co-authors of The Great Barrington Declaration.

During the episode, Bryce and Jay note that Collins has yet to take any responsibility for the NIH's role in funding risky gain-of-function research, which likely caused the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discuss Collins involvement in efforts to cover up the likely lab origin of the virus.

The conversation highlights how individuals like Wilk and events like the Stanford conference serve as models for rebuilding public trust. It emphasizes the importance of those in power taking personal responsibility for their actions when mistakes are made.

(recorded October 20, 2024)

features music by Tess Parks and Anton Newcombe

Share