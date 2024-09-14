Subscribe to stay updated on our latest content, as we explore the fringes of scientific inquiry where challenging ideas that may one day become mainstream often begin.
On July 26, 2021, Jay sat down with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a wide ranging discussion about the decision to lockdown in March 2020, the science on kids and COVID, the harms from lockdown, the ethics of panicking the population, the reform of public health, and censorship of public speech by big tech companies.
Jay Bhattacharya speaks with Florida Governor Ron Desantis (July 26, 2021)