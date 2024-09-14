Playback speed
Jay Bhattacharya speaks with Florida Governor Ron Desantis (July 26, 2021)

Science From The Fringe
Sep 14, 2024
Transcript

On July 26, 2021, Jay sat down with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a wide ranging discussion about the decision to lockdown in March 2020, the science on kids and COVID, the harms from lockdown, the ethics of panicking the population, the reform of public health, and censorship of public speech by big tech companies.

Science From The Fringe
Science From The Fringe Podcast
Science and science policy that sometimes crosses the line.
Appears in episode
Science From The Fringe
