Conversations with Jay Bhattacharya: Dr. Laura Kahn (author, One Health and the Politics of COVID-19)

recorded October 29, 2024
Jay Bhattacharya
and
Science From The Fringe
Nov 01, 2024
Jay Bhattacharya speaks with Dr. Laura Kahn about her new book, One Health and the Politics of COVID-19, which explores the relationship between human, animal, and environmental health, particularly in the context of infectious diseases like COVID-19. They discuss the historical roots of the One Health concept, the impact of zoonotic diseases, and the implications of human activities on disease spillovers. The conversation also delves into the origins of COVID-19, examining the lab leak theory versus natural spillover, and the need for a broader understanding of health that incorporates environmental factors. They discuss the importance of serological data in establishing the origins of viruses, the challenges of open scientific discourse, and the need for public trust in science. The discussion emphasizes the chaotic media landscape and the necessity of having diverse viewpoints in scientific discussions to foster understanding and progress.

To learn more about Laura’s work, click here.

To purchase Laura’s latest book, One Health and the Politics of COVID-19, click here.

video features music by Tess Parks

