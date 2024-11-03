Conversations with Jay Bhattacharya: Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Congresswoman)

Jay Bhattacharya speaks with Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) about the failures of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the need for robust debate, transparency, and reform within the CDC. They explore the impact of COVID policies on mental health, the authoritarian tendencies observed in public health responses, and the consequences of vaccine mandates, particularly in the military. The discussion highlights the importance of learning from past mistakes to build a more trustworthy and effective public health infrastructure.

video features music by Tess Parks