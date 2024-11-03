Playback speed
5

Conversations with Jay Bhattacharya: Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Congresswoman)

recorded October 31, 2024
Science From The Fringe
and
Jay Bhattacharya
Nov 03, 2024
5
Transcript

Jay Bhattacharya speaks with Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) about the failures of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the need for robust debate, transparency, and reform within the CDC. They explore the impact of COVID policies on mental health, the authoritarian tendencies observed in public health responses, and the consequences of vaccine mandates, particularly in the military. The discussion highlights the importance of learning from past mistakes to build a more trustworthy and effective public health infrastructure.

video features music by Tess Parks

Science From The Fringe
Science From The Fringe Podcast
Science and science policy that sometimes crosses the line.
Appears in episode
Science From The Fringe
Jay Bhattacharya
