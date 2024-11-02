Conversations with Jay Bhattacharya: Joomi Kim (scientist)

Jay Bhattacharya and Bryce Nickels speak with Joomi Kim, a biologist who discusses her motivations for creating a video explaining her decision to vote for Donald Trump amidst a politically charged academic environment. The conversation explores the complex interplay between politics, science, and public perception and the challenges of navigating political divides. The discussion also covered censorship, the impact of COVID-19 on public discourse, and the misrepresentation of political figures in the media. Joomi shares her academic background, her experiences with backlash for her views, and the broader implications of censorship on public health and political discourse. The conversation highlights the need for open dialogue and the dangers of demonizing opposing perspectives.

