How To Have Productive Conversations About The Pandemic

On October 26, 2024, Science From The Fringe held an X-Space, featuring Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Professor, Stanford University), Bryce Nickels (Professor, Rutgers University; co-founder of Biosafety Now), and special guest Wilk Wilkinson, who moderated a panel on "Evidence-Based Decision Making During a Pandemic" at the October 4, 2024, conference organized by Jay at Stanford University titled "Pandemic Policy: Planning the Future, Assessing the Past."

Wilk is host of the Derate The Hate podcast and a leading member of Braver Angels, a grassroots organization promoting civil discourse. Wilk, described on his podcast’s website as a devoted husband, loving father, and committed Christian conservative, has made it his mission to foster dialogue and understanding across ideological divides. His work with Braver Angels is centered on offering practical tools for positive change and bringing people together through meaningful conversation.

Wilk’s efforts led him to become friends with former NIH Director Francis Collins. In July 2023, they shared a stage at a Braver Angels event, where Collins admitted that the pandemic mitigation strategies, he advocated for failed to fully consider the negative impact on those living outside major cities like Washington, D.C., and New York. After this admission went viral, Wilk facilitated a private meeting between Jay and Francis, during which Francis apologized for his call to orchestrate a “devastating takedown” of Jay, Sunetra Gupta, and Martin Kulldorff, co-authors of The Great Barrington Declaration.

video features the song "Voyage De L'âme" by Tess Parks and Anton Newcombe

