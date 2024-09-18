Playback speed
Jay speaks with journalist Aya Velázquez (part 1 of 2)

recorded September 17, 2024
Science From The Fringe
Sep 18, 2024
Transcript

Part 1 of a discussion between Jay Bhattacharya and independent journalist Aya Velázquez recorded on September 17, 2024. In this segment, they discussed the role of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in shaping Germany's COVID-19 policies, revealing the political interference in scientific advice, the key figures involved, and the implications of their decisions on public health. Aya discussed the unveiling of the RKI files, the influence of prominent scientists like Christian Drosten, and the impact of school closures and vaccine mandates. The conversation highlights the disconnect between scientific evidence and political decisions, particularly regarding natural immunity and masking policies, and reflects on the future implications of these revelations for public trust in science and government.

Discussion about this podcast

Science From The Fringe
Science From The Fringe Podcast
Science and science policy that sometimes crosses the line.
