Jay speaks with John Ionnidis, Prof. of Medicine, Stanford University (March, 2022)

In March 2022, Jay sat down with John Ioannidis, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, to discuss several key topics from the pandemic era. They explore early seroprevalence studies, Infection Fatality Rates (IFR), and the concept of precision shielding. The discussion also covers the collateral damage caused by lockdowns and how to restore trust in public health systems.

Highlights include:

0:38 How deadly is COVID-19?

4:53 IFR, seroprevalence, and testing methods.

9:06 Precision shielding and personalized medicine.

21:22 The effectiveness of lockdowns.

28:14 Was there a consensus on lockdown measures?

35:04 The feasibility of a zero COVID strategy.

41:59 Insights from mathematical modeling.

49:39 Advances in treatments and evidence-based medicine.

56:44 Assessing the performance of the NIH and FDA.

1:01:42 Academic debates and the Great Barrington Declaration.

1:14:38 Evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of science.

1:22:07 Needed reforms in scientific practice.

1:30:24 The essential role of art in society.