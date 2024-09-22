Playback speed
Share post
Jay speaks with journalist Aya Velázquez (part 2 of 2)

recorded September 17, 2024
Science From The Fringe
Sep 22, 2024
Transcript

Part 2 of a discussion between Jay Bhattacharya and independent journalist Aya Velázquez recorded on September 17, 2024. In this segment, Jay discusses the differences in virus transmission between COVID-19 and monkeypox, the impact of lockdowns and public health responses, and the implications of the lab leak theory. He reflects on the role of academic institutions in promoting freedom of speech and the political divides that have influenced public health responses. Bhattacharya emphasizes the need for lessons learned from the pandemic to prepare for future outbreaks and compares the epidemiological characteristics of COVID-19 and influenza.

You can watch the Part 1 of their conversation here.

Discussion about this podcast

Science From The Fringe
Science From The Fringe Podcast
Science and science policy that sometimes crosses the line.
Appears in episode
Science From The Fringe
