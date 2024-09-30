Playback speed
X Space - German COVID Measures Exposed

recorded September 29, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
On September 29, 2024, Science From The Fringe hosted its first X-Space, featuring Bryce Nickels (Professor of Genetics at Rutgers University and co-founder of Biosafety Now) and Valentin Brutel (Immunologist and Chief Scientific Officer of Toleris) in conversation with German journalists Aya Velázquez and Bastian Barukar. They explored the "RKI file scandal," discussing the Robert Koch Institute's role and how political influence affected scientific recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The conversation covered the impact of COVID measures on children, the scientific basis for mask mandates, and the crucial role of investigative journalism in uncovering the truth behind public health decisions. The event concluded with a call for greater transparency and accountability in future pandemic responses.

